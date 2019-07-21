Reading mayor decides to fly pride flag
READING, Pa. - Reading Mayor Wally Scott has decided to reverse his previous decision and fly the pride flag outside of City Hall.
In a video posted on the mayor's Facebook page Saturday, Scott said his change of heart came when "a prominent woman" came to visit him and told him about the first time she realized she was gay, and how she had to explain it to her mother.
"She told me she still remembers the day like it was yesterday," said Scott.
The woman asked her mother, "Did God make a mistake?"
"She said her mother grabbed onto her and hugged her and said, 'God doesn't make mistakes.'," said Scott. "That moved me."
Scott had previously told 69 News that he has nothing against the LGBTQ community, but that he viewed displaying the pride flag at City Hall as a "political movement." Scott said he did not believe flags should be raised at City Hall for political movements.
"A lot of people don't realize how many people come here to try and fly a flag," said Scott in his video, saying he had been approached to fly a Confederate flag and a flag for National Weed Day.
He also cited times he had flown flags for Mexican Independence Day, Dominican Republic Independence Day, and the flag of Puerto Rico for Hurricane Maria.
Scott said the Pride flag "was something we should support and maybe I will change my mind about other flags that go up."
