Reading mayor reverses course on pride flag

READING, Pa. - A pride flag is on display outside of Reading City Hall, a week after displaying the flag became a hot topic in Reading and around the country.

"Well today the flag is up," said Reading Mayor Wally Scott.

Scott has reversed his initial decision, when he told two groups, Reading Pride Celebration and the LGBT Center of Greater Reading, that they could not raise the pride flag outside city hall.

The LGBT Center released a statement on the mayor's change of heart, saying in part..."This isn't about a flag; it's about people. It's about standing proudly and safely in authenticity and celebrating that. We changed the course of history last week in Reading, PA and set the precedence for future administrations."

The mayor says there's still one thing he doesn't want.

"I believe they agree with me not to make it political," Scott said. "I don't make a political statement here."

Scott explained his change of heart in a Facebook post over the weekend. He said he spoke with a woman who shared her story.

"I sat down with her," Scott said. "She told me about the first time that she realized that she was gay and I think it was anywhere from 8 to 13 years of age."

What does he say to those who supported his initial decision last week, when he said city hall does not support movements? He says they should review his Facebook post.

"The people aren't asking for mercy," said Scott. "They're asking for equality. And the more I thought about it, it's more of a civil rights issue."

As for other flags that may be raised at city hall?

"Maybe, I will change my mind on other flags that will go up but this one here, you hit home," Scott said.