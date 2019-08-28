Reading Planning Commission approves Remcon sketch plan

69 News

READING, Pa. - During its Tuesday night meeting, the Reading Planning Commission approved the sketch plan for Remcon Plastics to expand its existing plant.

The expansion is to accommodate business expansion resulting from a new defense contract due to begin shortly. The 60-by-200-foot expansion will be built in three phases. The first 60-by-50-foot phase will start immediately upon the final plan's approval. Doing the expansion in phases will allow the company to continue manufacturing during construction.

In order to better handle an expected increase in truck traffic, Remcon owner Pete Connors suggested to the commission that the city of Reading should explore making Chestnut Street a two-way street between S. Second and S. Third streets. The commission agreed. Now, trucks trying to get to the plant from Penn Street need to completely circumnavigate the block between Chestnut and Spruce streets.

The commission deferred approval for the preliminary/final approval of a proposed exchange of two parcels now owned by Hummingbird Hill Condominiums and Wyomissing Park Apartments. The land exchange is intended to clarify the parking situation at the site in case either property is sold in the future. The decision to defer approval was made so that the city could determine the required width of a driveway expansion along Pershing Boulevard.

A preliminary/final plan received pending approval for a land subdivision of a parcel on the property of National Brands Outlet Center located at 2101 Centre Avenue. The pending items are to have planning staff review the plans and to receive approval of the plans from Muhlenberg Township, where less than 5% of the land is located.

A preliminary/final plan for the construction of a 27-spot parking lot at 253 Reed Street was tabled so that Berks Surveying & Engineering, on behalf of Mark Ponce, the owner of the property. This will give planning staff the chance to discuss the necessary stormwater management requirements and other minor construction specifications with Berks Surveying & Engineering.

The planning commission approved the final plan for the Commonwealth Clinical Group, 450 S. 5th St., to construct a rear entry with improvements to include a waiting area and bathroom.