Reading Police ask for help in identifying robbery suspects
READING, Pa. - Police are asking for help with identifying suspects who stole valuable equipment from a business in Reading.
Police say the suspects entered a business in the 300 block of North Sixth Street on May 30 at 7:50 p.m.
Security footage of the suspects was recorded before they noticed the camera and destroyed it.
Police are asking the public to examine the photos above and to take special note of suspects' unique tattoos.
If you have any information please call 610-655-6116 and reference case #2019-28864.
