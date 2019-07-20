Reading police arrest suspect in shooting of 11-year-old boy

Cesar Tomas Tavarez

READING, Pa. - Police made an arrest early Saturday morning in connection with the shooting of an 11-year-old boy in Reading.

Cesar Tomas Tavarez, 27, was charged with attempted homicide and related offenses, according to Capt. Paul Reilly, head of RPD's criminal investigations division.

The shooting happened Friday afternoon in the 100 block of West Oley Street. The victim was reportedly shot while sitting in a vehicle.

Police have not released any information about the extent of the boy's injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police or Crime Alert Berks County via anonymous text to 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks. Tips can also be reported by calling 877-373-9913.