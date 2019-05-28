Reading police seek tips after body found on Mount Penn

READING, Pa. - Reading police are still looking for answers in the death of a city man whose body was found off a trail on Mount Penn.

RPD investigators said Monday that they are hoping the public can shed some light on what happened to Daniel Figueroa, 34.

A group of teen mountain-bikers found Figueroa's body on a trail between Angora Road and Skyline Drive, about a half-mile from the Pagoda, on May 21.

Police said they're treating his death as a homicide, but they're still piecing together what happened. They have not yet revealed how or where he was killed or how long his body may have been on the mountain.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116 or Crime Alert Berks County at 877-373-9913. Tips to Crime Alert can also be submitted via anonymous text to 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks.