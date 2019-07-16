Reading Pride filing complaint after mayor won't fly flag

READING, Pa. - Reading Pride and the LGBT Center of Greater Reading said they wanted to raise the pride flag at City Hall on Monday. That is before Mayor Wally Scott said no.

"Of course, people were disappointed and we looked at it as a history-making event for our community, and it was disappointment, too, in the 13 years Pride has been operating in the city," said Ben Renkus, president of Reading Pride Celebration. "We've always have a very good relationship with them. This is like the first real glitch in the relationship."

Scott said he is not discriminating against anyone. He said the city does not support movements.

"I know it's a positive move to allow people to live in this world and have just as much of the advantages everybody has," Scott explained. "It's like people being discriminated against. Nobody is in agreement with that. Nobody wants that."

Reading Pride representatives said they're filing a discrimination complaint against Scott's office.

"Nothing was done maliciously by me," said Scott. "I mean, I'm who I was on the day I walked in and I'll be that the day I walk out. I don't change."

As for the LGBT Center, it said support is growing.

"Actually, the last 24 hours have been really interesting and powerful in such that the community support has just been absolutely phenomenal, and it gives us hope," said Michelle Dech, executive director of the LGBT Center of Greater Reading.

Other cities, including Lancaster, have raised pride flags. Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman urged Reading's mayor to change his position and said he'll be in attendance at this weekend's Reading Pride Celebration in Centre Park.