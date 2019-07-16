Reading Pride filing complaint after mayor won't fly flag
'Nothing was done maliciously by me,' mayor says
READING, Pa. - Reading Pride and the LGBT Center of Greater Reading said they wanted to raise the pride flag at City Hall on Monday. That is before Mayor Wally Scott said no.
"Of course, people were disappointed and we looked at it as a history-making event for our community, and it was disappointment, too, in the 13 years Pride has been operating in the city," said Ben Renkus, president of Reading Pride Celebration. "We've always have a very good relationship with them. This is like the first real glitch in the relationship."
Scott said he is not discriminating against anyone. He said the city does not support movements.
"I know it's a positive move to allow people to live in this world and have just as much of the advantages everybody has," Scott explained. "It's like people being discriminated against. Nobody is in agreement with that. Nobody wants that."
Reading Pride representatives said they're filing a discrimination complaint against Scott's office.
"Nothing was done maliciously by me," said Scott. "I mean, I'm who I was on the day I walked in and I'll be that the day I walk out. I don't change."
As for the LGBT Center, it said support is growing.
"Actually, the last 24 hours have been really interesting and powerful in such that the community support has just been absolutely phenomenal, and it gives us hope," said Michelle Dech, executive director of the LGBT Center of Greater Reading.
Other cities, including Lancaster, have raised pride flags. Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman urged Reading's mayor to change his position and said he'll be in attendance at this weekend's Reading Pride Celebration in Centre Park.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Reading water main break a headache for nearly 2K customers
Patricia Jones and her family didn't have a good start to the day.Read More »
- Reading Pride filing complaint after mayor won't fly flag
- R-Phils rank 7th most affordable among MiLB's 160 teams
- Berks commissioner supports ending county contract with ICE
- Lt. gov. calls on Reading mayor to change view on pride flag
- Weather threat forces Downtown Alive concert indoors again
- Wolf gets firsthand look at fight against spotted lanternfly
Latest From The Newsroom
- Monroe man convicted in death of infant daughter
- Updated Lt. gov. calls on Reading mayor to change view on pride flag
- Time, training, deescalation needed as crews negotiated with man who climbed SteelStacks furnace
- Community members gather in Allentown to discuss recent shootings
- Weather threat forces Downtown Alive concert indoors again
- Pa. Turnpike approves 6% toll increase for 2020
- Bethlehem police allege man threatened to blow up gas-filled home
- Emmaus' Furnace Street warehouse to be sold and possibly converted
- Updated Reading water main break a headache for nearly 2K customers
- Updated Reading Pride filing complaint after mayor won't fly flag