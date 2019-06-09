Reading program gives local veterans a workout
Event raised money for charity
READING, Pa. - A special program in the Reading area gave local veterans a workout.
The fifth annual Veterans Outreach Workout was held Saturday afternoon at The War-House Gym on Saint Lawrence Avenue.
The event raises money for charitable organizations serving veterans.
Workouts included a rock wall climb, ropes course and battle simulator.
Current service members and veterans got in free, while donations were collected at the door from others who attended.
Organizers say the workout is good for both the body and mind.
Organizers estimate more than 1,000 people came out throughout the day for the workout.
