Reading Radsport Festival expected to bring in extra business

WEST READING, Pa. - Businesses are gearing up for an action-packed weekend.

The third annual Reading Radsport Festival begins on Saturday in West Reading, with events leading up to the West Reading Criterium. Cyclists from all over the world will race on Penn Avenue and surrounding streets, right by dozens of local shops.

"Watching an event like this here is really interesting," Peter Starr said.

Starr owns the Barley Mow on Penn Avenue. The shop's new front patio overlooks the course. He says the festival always brings in extra business.

"People love to see this kind of main street feeling, and anything like that always increases people coming into the store," Starr said.

Brocmar Smokehouse on Reading Avenue is hosting a back stretch beer tent during the race. Owner Gary Brock is also expecting a big turnout.

"They're gonna pipe sound back here so you'll hear the race, hear the guys and girls go by," Brock said.

Brock and the crew will be driving their food truck to City Park on Sunday, for Reading's Mt. Penn Hill Climb and the Uphill Dash to the Pagoda. The truck will be parked alongside several other food vendors, including Sweet Ride Ice Cream, which also has a shop in West Reading

."We're anticipating a very, very busy day," Manager Kathy Farrell said.

Business owners expect the festival will bring in even more revenue than last year, while also giving the county worldwide recognition.

"Really promotes Berks County as a whole, and we love to be a part of that," Starr said.