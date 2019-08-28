Reading Regional Airport receives nearly $350K grant
BERN TWP., Pa. - Reading Regional Airport is getting hundreds of thousands of dollars from the state.
The Wolf administration says the airport in Bern Township will receive nearly $350,000.
Officials say the money will be used to redo some of the pavement, to build a storage area for de-icing material and to buy equipment to remove snow.
