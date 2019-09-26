Reading residents debate fate of Egelman's Dam

Matt Roth | 69 News

READING, Pa. - A group of 20-30 people met at the Pagoda on Wednesday evening to discuss the fate of Egelman's Dam.

The dam was built around 1910 and is currently owned by the city of Reading,

Richard Reisinger, a representative from the state Department of Environmental Protection's Dam Safety division, said that Egelman's Dam is one of 80 dams in the state that does not meet state safety standards. Therefore, the city must either remove the dam or bring it up to current code.

According to Ralph Johnson, Reading's public works director, the cost to rehab the lower dam at Egelman's Park is $1 million to $2 million. He said it would be about $100,000 to remove it.

State Rep. Thomas R. Caltagirone, who lives near the dam, said there is a $400,000 grant available if the city decides to rehab the dam.

Robert Pinciotti, a representative from AECOM – the engineering firm the city hired to study the dam, said they did some borings on the lower dam, some surveying, and examined how the rain falls on the valley. He said it runs down through the dam until it reaches the Schuylkill River. They determined that the stability of the earth embankment on Hill Road has a factor safety of 1.25 and the standard factor safety is 1.5, so the dam needs to be remediated.

"My recommendation to the administration and council is that the city invests the extra money and rehab these dams," Johnson said. "But that's a big decision for a city that is still in financial distress."

Johnson called the park an asset to the city.

Reading Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz said one of the purposes of the public meeting was to hear input from the residents to help guide their decision.

One individual said perhaps that money would be better spent on upgrading the city's parks rather than focusing on the dam. Another resident asked why the dam was already drained and said, "I wasn't too happy this summer looking at a festering mud hole."

On Sept. 30, the city's 2020 budget will be presented, and Johnson said he would be proposing the money needed to repair the dam be included in the budget. It will be up to the administration and city council to determine whether or not the dam will be repaired or removed.