Reading Royals' new owner finalizes purchase of ECHL team

READING, Pa. - The sale of the Reading Royals is now a done deal.

The ECHL team's new owner, the Berks County Convention Center Authority (BCCCA), announced Tuesday that it has finalized its purchase of the Royals from Jack Gulati.

The BCCCA, which owned the Royals from 2011 to 2014, announced in January that it would be buying back the team from Gulati, whose deal to own the team for five years prevented a possible relocation of the Royals to another city.

Since the sale was announced, the team said it has beefed up its front office staff, increased its presence in the community, and expanded its corporate partnerships, all in an effort to "restore the roar" this season, the team's 19th in Reading.

"We're happy with the team's progress since the asset-purchase announcement," said David Farrar, the Royals' new general manager.

The Royals have also reduced walk-up ticket costs and implemented special pricing for kids and veterans. With three months to go until the season's start, the team said its ticket sale are up 30% over this same time last year.

"Our team was honored at the ECHL League Meetings with the greatest increase in revenue from season memberships and mini-plans compared to this time last year," Farrar said. "We're excited to highlight more additions for our fans over the next few weeks that will enhance the family-friendly experience at Santander Arena."

The Royals have already announced that the upcoming season will feature their first-ever Education Day game, a new Kids Club, and 30 of 36 games played at home on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

The Royals will open the home portion of their schedule on Saturday, October 19, against Maine. It will be the first of back-to-back games at home.

Prior to the opening-night puck drop, fans can celebrate the start of the Royals' season at a block party on Penn Street, featuring games, food, drinks and a special Downtown Alive concert.

A preseason home game vs. Adirondack on Friday, October 4, will benefit the Helping Harvest food bank. Admission to the game will be free with the donation of a canned food item.

Along with management firm SMG, the BCCCA, incorporated in 2006, also oversees the operations of the Santander Arena and the Santander Performing Arts Center.