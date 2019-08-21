Reading Royals will skate into 2019-20 season with new look

Reading Royals

READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals' players will sport a new look as they skate into their 19th season of ECHL hockey in Berks County.

The Royals took to YouTube on Wednesday to unveil a purple-based jersey, which the players will wear for the first time at the team's home opener on October 19.

"The color scheme is sleek and defines our goal to Restore the Roar at Santander Arena this season," said David Farrar, the team's general manager. "The use of our crowned 'R' logo on the front of the chest is bold and represents 'R' City perfectly."

The jersey, designed by Athletic Knit, also pays tribute to the Royals' NHL parent club, the Philadelphia Flyers, and the Royals' AHL affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, with shoulder patches of each team's logo.

Boscov's will have a sponsor patch on both the front and back of the jersey.

A replica of the new jersey is now for sale on the Royals' website and at the Lion's Den team store at the Santander Arena.