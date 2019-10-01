Reading's 2020 budget proposal calls for property tax hike

READING, Pa. - Reading Mayor Wally Scott is proposing a nearly $96 million budget.

The mayor's administration presented the spending plan to Reading City Council during a special meeting Monday night.

The 2020 plan is $1.7 million higher than this year's plan. It allocates money to hire four paramedics and six police officers.

The plan calls for a one-mill increase in the real estate tax, as well as a 2% increase in the earned-income tax.

The council will hold a public hearing on the budget in October. Officials have until December 15 to approve it.