Reading's 2020 budget proposal calls for property tax hike
READING, Pa. - Reading Mayor Wally Scott is proposing a nearly $96 million budget.
The mayor's administration presented the spending plan to Reading City Council during a special meeting Monday night.
The 2020 plan is $1.7 million higher than this year's plan. It allocates money to hire four paramedics and six police officers.
The plan calls for a one-mill increase in the real estate tax, as well as a 2% increase in the earned-income tax.
The council will hold a public hearing on the budget in October. Officials have until December 15 to approve it.
