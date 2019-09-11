Berks

Reading's deputy police chief tapped for top job in York

Osborne Robinson joined RPD in November 2018

YORK, Pa. - For the second time in a little more than two-and-a-half years, the Reading Police Department appears to be finding itself without a deputy chief.

The RPD's second-in-command, Osborne Robinson III, was announced Tuesday as the new chief of the York City Police Department, pending approval of the York City Council.

"What he is doing and trying to do and trying to implement in Reading are things that we are already doing here... so he is very well suited," said York city police Chief Troy Bankert, who will be retiring later this year.

Robinson's move to York, a city of 44,000 residents, comes a little more than nine months after he began his job in Reading, replacing James Marasco Jr., whose sudden departure in April 2018 came after only 13 months on the job.

"I think it's a wonderful opportunity and a good job," said Reading Mayor Wally Scott. "When something like that comes up, you have to take it. It's a great loss for our city."

Robinson stressed that he didn't seek the chief's position in York, adding that Bankert approached him through a friendship the two men have developed during their respective careers in law enforcement.

The job in York would put Robinson closer to Baltimore, where he retired as a colonel with that city's police department before relocating to Reading in 2018.

"I have had success in Baltimore, and I have had success in Reading, and I look forward to bringing that success to York," Robinson said.

Part of that success involves both cities' homicide rates. Robinson credited his leadership role for helping to cut down on the number of killings in the area of Baltimore that he commanded as well as in Reading.

"When I took over as deputy chief in Reading in November of last year, a part of the reason I was brought there was because of the number of homicides that they were having in 2018. There was a fear that they were going to reach the most that they had had in history, which was 26," Robinson said. "We ended the year with 19 or 20, and today, we stand at a total of four, but only three of them are criminal homicides."

Robinson's brief tenure with the RPD was met with concern by the police union, partly because he was not yet certified to serve as a police officer in Pennsylvania at the time he was hired.

Scott said he will work with Reading police Chief Andres Dominguez to find Robinson's replacement.

"I intend to fill this position before leaving office," Scott said.

