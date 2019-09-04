Reading's mayor OKs plan to replace 'outdated' firehouse

READING, Pa. - The Reading Fire Department has gotten the green light to proceed with a plan to replace one of its aging firehouses.

Mayor Wally Scott has agreed to move forward with the project, which would replace Marion-Hampden station at North Ninth and Marison streets with a new firehouse across the street.

The move comes nearly six months after city council gave its unanimous approval of the plan.

"We need to get this fire station up and moving," Councilman Stratton Marmarou said after council's vote on March 11.

The new firehouse is planned for a site that currently includes a playground on the northeast corner of North Ninth and Marion.

The city has not yet decided what will become of the existing building, whose deteriorating condition poses a "health hazard" to the firefighters who work there, according to Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz.

Reading fire Chief William Stoudt has said the current firehouse is "outdated" and needs to be updated to accommodate modern apparatus and personnel.

In the meantime, plans to build a new firehouse at Ninth and Penn streets, replacing nearby stations at North Eighth and Court streets and at Plum and Franklin streets, are on hold.

The last firehouse built by the city opened at Lancaster Avenue and Morgantown Road in 2010. It replaced the Oakbrook and Liberty stations.