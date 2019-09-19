Reading School Board authorizes $52.6M bonds
READING, Pa. - The Reading School Board authorized the issuance of $52.6 million of general obligation bonds during its Wednesday night committee of the whole meeting.
The bonds are for financing capital improvements to school facilities and school buildings owned by the district, and to refund the school district's general obligation bonds from 2012 and 2014.
In addition, the authorization approved a bond purchase agreement with PNC Capital Markets for the purchase of the bonds. It also included an engagement letter with Concord Public Financial Advisors, Inc. (CPFA) to provide financial advisory services to the school district in connection with the issuance of the bonds.
Michael Setley, CPFA, told the board that "it was the first time in decades that the Reading School District was sound enough financially to competitively bid for their bond business."
He said the district would generate a yield of $56,000,000 over the life of the bond issue to devote to school projects.
In other news, middle school renovation projects will require $555,860 in change orders to be paid to Wickersham Construction and $27,500 to be paid to Consolidated Engineers. The change orders were to pay for repairs to unanticipated problems that arose during reconstruction.
