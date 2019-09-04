Reading School District set for start of 2019-20 school year
First day of classes for 17K+ students on Thursday
READING, Pa. - The summer break is about to end for students in Berks County's largest school district.
Nearly 18,000 schoolchildren in Reading will return to the classroom on Thursday for the start of the 2019-20 school year.
The district is getting a later start this year. Classes have typically begun on the Monday before Labor Day, but in past years, days of extreme heat and the lack of air conditioning in some schools forced the district to dismiss some or all of its students early.
This year also brings a change in the district's configuration of grades, with the former intermediate high school on North 12th Street now serving as the district's fifth middle school.
All five middle schools -- Central, Northeast, Northwest, Southern, and Southwest -- will be home to RSD's students in fifth through eighth grades; students in ninth through 12th grades will attend Reading High School.
"We are making this change for three specific reasons," Khalid Mumin, RSD's superintendent, said in a video posted on the district's website, "to address enrollment, safe schools, and the achievement of all our students in the district."
Mumin added that the new grade configuration will allow for the district's educators and counselors to engage more with the students and their parents.
Parents with questions about which school their child will be attending can consult an interactive map on the district's website.
