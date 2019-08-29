Reading School District, teachers still working on new contract

READING, Pa. - The audience of Wednesday’s Reading School Board meeting was a sea of red as district teachers, all wearing school colors, packed the meeting.

"I actually didn't expect to see so much red because of the rain and how bad it looked outside," Astrid Torres said. Torres attended the meeting to support a friend of hers who is a teacher. "We walked in and saw all the red, it's a great show of support."

The teachers' contract is set to expire, and the union says it wants to begin making more progress.

"We have had very amicable negotiations. We did file jointly with the district for fact-finding but we're very far apart, and we don't intend to repeat past mistakes," said Rebecca Titus, president of the Reading Education Association.

Union representatives say they hope the fact-finding report will show how Reading teacher salaries and benefits compare to other districts in the region, in an effort to improve their next contract.

"It's across the board, our focus is on our students," Titus said. "It's not fair that a different zip code and our students have so much less than right across the bridge."

The teachers loudly cheered for speakers who supported them at the meeting.

“I’m still concerned about the last issue I raised about the union coercing older teachers out of their positions,” Evelyn Morris said.

Morris said she was speaking as an advocate for several retirement-age teachers.

“We’re not here to take anyone’s place,” she continued. “We’re here to make sure as citizens, as employees of the school district, we’re treated fairly.”

She accused the district of discriminating based on age, using “tactics of bullying, intimidation and threats” to coerce teachers who have worked for decades into resigning. The choice offered to some senior teachers, she said, was to resign or be fired. While she offered no evidence beyond her words, her statement was applauded by the audience of teachers.

The school board did not respond, saying that they do not comment on matters regarding personnel.

Cesar Cepeda, a local member of activist group We the People Pennsylvania, had three requests for the school board. The first was higher pay for district teachers, which resulted in an enormous burst of applause.

Solicitor John Miravich said there are ongoing negotiations with teachers. He said he could not comment more than that.

Cepeda’s second request was to have working air conditioners in all district buildings.

“They can’t breathe,” he said about students, “not just at the beginning of the school season but at springtime.”

Another burst of applause. Thirdly, he suggested that parents and guardians who work at night should receive a stipend from the district for leaving their job to go to meetings.

Eventually, Cepeda may be in luck on his second request. The meeting’s financial report discussed a 2018 report by Concord Public Finance, which surveyed the district’s “immediate needs.” The $60 million renovation would tend to windows, roofs, doors and upgrades to the electrical system, including air conditioning.

“Anything that makes sure we don’t ruin the inside of the buildings,” Miravich said.

The district is interested in borrowing the first $30 million that the renovation would cost, but the board has yet to choose a lender.

The union says it hopes that the strong turnout will send a message to school board members, as the school year is set to start next week and teachers and board members will await numbers gathered from the fact-finding research.

"A strike is still a very last option. There are many other things that we are going to explore while still keeping the process moving," Titus said.

The fact-finding information is expected to be released at the end of September and a proposal will be put forth that both the school district and teachers union can vote on.

The first day of school in Reading is Sept. 5.