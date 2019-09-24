Reading seeking new use for 19th-century City Greenhouse

READING, Pa. - Over the years, the growth inside the City Greenhouse in Reading has been stunted.

"It's a fixer-upper right now," said Ralph Johnson, Reading's director of public works.

Johnson said the greenhouse in City Park was built in the late 1800s and hasn't been revamped since the 1990s. Needless to say, it needs some work.

"The panels on the building will eventually have to be replaced, because they've reached a place where they don't let the sunlight in as well as they should," said Johnson.

Johnson said the city brought in an expert to inspect the greenhouse, determining it also needs some mechanical work, and the inside needs to be cleaned and sterilized.

"We're hoping to bring it back to be a community-focused operation," said Johnson.

Back in the day, the space was used to keep Reading green.

"The city used to use this to grow the greenery that they then would put in the parks," Johnson said.

The plan now, he said, is to find people who want and need to use the greenhouse.

"We may have multiple tenants and some city operations in there, so we're keeping our options open," Johnson said.

Johnson said the city is in talks with different area schools, agriculture programs, and community groups to try and find the best use for the greenhouse.

City Park-goers said they're hoping the makeover comes sooner rather than later.