Reading sets date for start of curbside leaf collection

READING, Pa. - With autumn now upon us, the raking of falling leaves can't be far behind.

With that in mind, Reading's public works crews have set the schedule for their curbside collection of leaves across the city.

The pickup will begin Monday, October 14 and continue through Friday, December 6, in the 18th ward; south of Penn/center city areas; northeast-Hampden Heights areas; Hessian Camp/east Reading; the northwest area, and the Northmont-Riverdale-Glenside neighborhoods.

Officials said there is no set schedule or pattern for collection, and residents are advised not to include grass clippings, branches, brush or any other debris beneath or in the loose leaf piles.

Crews will also pick up bagged leaves in the northeast areas of the city on Mondays; the center city/east Reading/18th ward/south of Penn areas on Tuesdays; and the northwest/Northmont/Riverdale/Glenside neighborhoods on Wednesdays.

City crews will also collect bagged leaves on normal yard waste collection days.

All leaves that are bagged must be placed in bio-degradable paper bags; no plastic bags will be accepted, officials said.

The last day of December 6 is subject to change should the leaves happen to fall later than expected. Otherwise, the equipment will be converted over for winter-weather operations.

For daily progress reports or bagged leaf pickup schedule information, you can call the city's streets division at 610-655-6285.