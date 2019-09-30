Reading sets date for start of curbside leaf collection
READING, Pa. - With autumn now upon us, the raking of falling leaves can't be far behind.
With that in mind, Reading's public works crews have set the schedule for their curbside collection of leaves across the city.
The pickup will begin Monday, October 14 and continue through Friday, December 6, in the 18th ward; south of Penn/center city areas; northeast-Hampden Heights areas; Hessian Camp/east Reading; the northwest area, and the Northmont-Riverdale-Glenside neighborhoods.
Officials said there is no set schedule or pattern for collection, and residents are advised not to include grass clippings, branches, brush or any other debris beneath or in the loose leaf piles.
Crews will also pick up bagged leaves in the northeast areas of the city on Mondays; the center city/east Reading/18th ward/south of Penn areas on Tuesdays; and the northwest/Northmont/Riverdale/Glenside neighborhoods on Wednesdays.
City crews will also collect bagged leaves on normal yard waste collection days.
All leaves that are bagged must be placed in bio-degradable paper bags; no plastic bags will be accepted, officials said.
The last day of December 6 is subject to change should the leaves happen to fall later than expected. Otherwise, the equipment will be converted over for winter-weather operations.
For daily progress reports or bagged leaf pickup schedule information, you can call the city's streets division at 610-655-6285.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Convicted child killer sentenced for attempted prison escape
A Reading man convicted of killing a child will be spending even more time behind bars for an attempted escape.Read More »
- Exeter explores options for township-owned country club
- Reading's 2020 budget proposal calls for property tax hike
- Tip jar thief caught on camera inside restaurant in Reading
- School to continue grief counseling for remainder of week
- 2nd vendor charged in selling of fake goods at Green Dragon
- Reading sets date for start of curbside leaf collection
Latest From The Newsroom
- Deaths of Berks siblings still a mystery after autopsies
- Updated Convicted child killer sentenced for attempted prison escape
- 7-year-old Kaya helps save the planet
- Fire at abandoned building in East Stroudsburg under investigation
- Police seek suspect in Pottstown bank robbery
- Updated Exeter explores options for township-owned country club
- Updated Reading's 2020 budget proposal calls for property tax hike
- Owner of lab company with location in Lehigh Valley accused of defrauding Medicare
- History's Headlines: A township called Hope
- Positive Parenting: How to improve kids' moods?