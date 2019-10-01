Reading sports, entertainment venues now part of ASM Global

LOS ANGELES - Two companies that manage sports and entertainment venues around the world, including one with a presence in Berks County, are now one.

Montgomery County-based SMG and AEG Facilities, headquartered in Los Angeles, announced Tuesday that they have completed a merger that creates a new, standalone company, called ASM Global.

ASM's new president and CEO, Bob Newman, is no stranger to either company. He formerly served as the president of AEG Facilities, and before that, he spent more than 20 years at SMG, last serving as a regional vice president.

"This marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in our industry and one that will establish a new standard of excellence in managing live experiences," Newman said. "Bringing together the combined global expertise of each company with the best content and cutting-edge technologies, we will be able to realize the full potential of the world's greatest spaces, places and events."

SMG, founded in 1977 and headquartered in Conshohocken, has overseen the operations of the Santander Arena and the Santander Performing Arts Center in Reading for nearly two decades.

With the merger now complete, SMG's former president and CEO, Wes Westley, will focus his efforts on key strategic growth initiatives and integrating the two companies.

"ASM's focus moving forward will be on providing added value and best-in-class services to its customers," Westley said. "We are well-prepared for a seamless integration process."

ASM Global's portfolio now includes more than 300 arenas, stadiums, performing arts venues, and convention and exhibition centers around the world.