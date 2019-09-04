Reading Symphony Orchestra preparing for 2019-20 season

RSO Music Director Andrew Constantine conducts the Reading Symphony Orchestra

READING, Pa. - The stage is set for the start of the Reading Symphony Orchestra's 107th season.

The RSO announced Wednesday that its new season will begin September 21, when the orchestra presents "Rosenkavalier to Rachmaninof" at the Santander Performing Arts Center.

Five classics concerts will follow, featuring the works of Beethoven, Mozart, Verdi, Tchaikovsky, and others.

In addition, the RSO's season will include a pair of pops concerts. One will celebrate the music of The Beatles on New Year's Eve; the other, on April 18, will feature Broadway's greatest contemporary hits.

"Whether you want the romantic, the surprising, the dramatic, or something that looks right into the heart of the human condition, the Reading Symphony Orchestra's new season has it all," said Andrew Constantine, the RSO's music director. "We've got orchestral masterpieces, requiems, Broadway classics, and even a celebration of Mozart's birthday-right here in Reading."

The RSO's upcoming season schedule is as follows:

September 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Rosenkavalier to Rachmaninof, with pianist Adam Golka

October 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Pathetique, with violinist Eric Wyrick and electric guitarist Steve Mackey

December 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Eroica, with violinist Brett Deubner

December 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Classical mystery tour, featuring The Beatles' classics

January 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Mozart 39, with pianists Alessio Bax and Lucille Chung

March 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Blue Cathedral

April 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Broadway Rocks!

May 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Requiem

Subscriptions for the 2019-20 season can be purchased by calling 610-373-7557. Single tickets are available on Ticketmaster's website.