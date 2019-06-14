Reading Symphony Orchestra to perform 'Raiders of the Lost Ark'
READING, Pa. - It's a film fit for the summertime, that conjures up images and sounds of adventure and excitement.
"The hat, the running, I saw this movie when I was a kid," cellist Amy Butler said.
Now, in a first, the Reading Symphony Orchestra is presenting the classic Indiana Jones film ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark,' and performing the iconic soundtrack.
"Blockbuster, all the action, all of the nail-biting, the sequences are so thrilling," Butler said.
The orchestra will be presenting the film and music at the Santander Performing Arts Center on Friday night and then at The Mann Center for the Performing Arts in Philly on Saturday night. Another first for the area orchestra.
"A number of orchestras have gone to this type of format," David Gross with the Reading Symphony Orchestra said. "It really relates to a larger demographic in the community."
Performers say the music is very demanding and they're hoping to provide a thrilling live experience to keep people coming back for more of what the symphony has to offer.
"It should be a great evening for people, especially the ones that love the sound of the symphony anyway or those that love the movie and now they'll become subscribers for the rest of our concerts," concert master Christopher Lee said.
One performer says she's experiencing the film in an entirely new light, and she hopes to impart that on audience members this weekend.
"The music, when that's happening, is thrilling to me and that really always stood out for me. The music, I think, is great," Butler said.
The first performance will take place at the Santander Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets start at $20.
Additionally, the show at The Mann Center will begin at 8 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets start at $25.
Visit the orchestra's website for more information.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Fairgrounds Square owner to seek permit for mall demolition
A majority of the Fairgrounds Square Mall in Muhlenberg Township will be coming down after all.Read More »
- Berks sheriff: 'Big Papi' shooting suspect may be in Reading
- Pa. auditor general to examine ICE detention center in Berks
- Reading Symphony Orchestra to perform 'Raiders of the Lost Ark'
- Man suspected of shooting David Ortiz from Reading, wanted in 2 NJ robberies
- Royals' 2019-20 schedule features 30 weekend games at home
- Boyertown Area School District to install cameras on buses
Latest From The Newsroom
- Man seriously injured after deck collapse in Forks Township
- Fairgrounds Square owner to seek permit for mall demolition
- Berks sheriff: 'Big Papi' shooting suspect may be in Reading
- "Winner winner chicken dinner" has literal meaning for man who won $100k
- Boyertown Area School District to install cameras on buses
- Woman indicted in stabbing death of Schuylkill County jeweler
- Allentown School Board probes ASD administrators
- Reading Symphony Orchestra to perform 'Raiders of the Lost Ark'
- Officials in Carbon County investigating how car ended up in creek
- At least 1 pet rescued after fire heavily damages Lower Saucon Township home