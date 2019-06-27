Reading teachers rally together for new contract

READING, Pa. - Dozens packed the Reading School Board meeting Wednesday night to address the status of teachers' contracts.

"We're here today to show our commitment to the students of the Reading School District, but also to have our voice heard," Reading Education Association President Rebecca Titus said.

Titus spoke to the board, as her supporters looked on, wearing red. She said teachers' current contract expires on Aug. 31.

"We will go into status quo, a strike is always a possibility but that is always a last resort for us," Titus explained.

District officials said contract negotiations have been going on for about five months. They said at one point, they had a tentative agreement with the teachers, which was later rejected.

"Unfortunately we have to hit the reset button," Assistant Superintendent Christopher Celmer said.

The teachers said while they can't disclose the exact terms of the contract, they simply want what is best for the students.

"Dedicated, quality educators, safe environment, resources that our students deserve. Just because they're in a different zip code doesn't mean they deserve less than the students across the bridge," Titus said.

District officials agree, however, they also said they need to consider the district's long term financial stability. According to Celmer, back in 2012, the district almost went bankrupt, and he does not want to have a repeat of history.

"While we honor, respect our teachers, they do a wonderful job, at the same time, whatever agreement we come to has to be sustainable for our district," Celmer said.

If an agreement is not reached by Aug. 31, the school year will still begin as normal.