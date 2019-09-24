Reading to redo traffic study on intersection of 2nd and Buttonwood streets

69 News

READING, Pa. - Representing the neighborhood around Second and Buttonwood streets, Reading resident Guillelyn Medina presented a petition to Reading City Council on Monday evening requesting a traffic signal at the intersection.

"Our area has too much going on," she said citing a corner store, and the Dollar General at the intersection. She also called attention to Lauer's Park Elementary School and other businesses within a block.

Medina said there is a large amount of both pedestrian and vehicle traffic making the intersection unsafe. She said most cars ignore the yield-to-pedestrians sign.

Ralph Johnson, public works director, said a study was conducted at that intersection in 2018 that did not support a stop sign let alone a traffic light. He said he has seen the issues in that area and wants to redo the study to see if conditions have changed and if they can "justify bending PennDOT's rules and regulations."

In other business, city council members unanimously approved a resolution asking the administration to take measures to retain a security guard or security company to monitor and control the activities at the Pagoda from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. beginning Oct. 1.

Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz said the police department doesn't have "the manpower or the priority to always be patrolling that area." She said the security guard, or guards, would not enforce the law but would report to police.

"They can be the eyes and ears of the police department, including controlling the situation if necessary by putting up barriers where people aren't supposed to park when the Pagoda is closed," she said.