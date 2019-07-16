Reading water main break a headache for nearly 2K customers
'My husband went to work without a shower'
READING, Pa. - Patricia Jones and her family didn't have a good start to the day. A water main break in Reading disrupted water service to her home and about 2,000 other homes and businesses.
"We've been turning on the spigot and no water," said Jones. "My husband went to work without a shower, which disrupted his routine big time."
Officials with the Reading Area Water Authority said a 16-inch main burst around 3:30 a.m. on River Road, near the Reading Movies 11 & IMAX complex.
Officials said the break affected customers in the city's 18th Ward, parts of Cumru Township and all of Kenhorst.
"It was pretty much 4:30 and when I went to wash my hands this morning. The faucet was extremely low pressure," said Somaliz Lebron, a resident of the Millmont section of Reading. "I could tell, since I lived in Muhlenberg and it happened before, I could tell that the water main was not as strong as it normally should be."
Meanwhile, for Jones, RAWA officials got her water flowing again. A boil water advisory is now in effect for customers through Thursday.
"During those three days, sampling of water at different parts of the 18th Ward, Kenhorst and Cumru will be taken," said Tony Reynolds, a RAWA superintendent.
