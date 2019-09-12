Recovery community thanks Berks commissioners for support
READING, Pa. - The Berks County commissioners started their weekly meeting Thursday recognizing September as National Recovery Month.
Leaders of several organizations and members of the local recovery community thanked the commissioners for their financial support and other assistance over the past 30 years.
"This is one of my favorite meetings of the year," said Commissioner Christian Leinbach. "It shows us that addiction is not unique to just one group in society. It affects everyone."
Stanley J. Papademetriou, executive director of the Berks County Council on Chemical Abuse (COCA), told the commissioners that, compared to other counties in the state, "Berks County over-gives to treatment programs."
He said, however, that the county likely spends less overall than other counties because Berks' focus on treatment programs costs less than paying for the prisons and social welfare programs needed for addicts not in recovery.
Papademetriou also commended the commissioners for putting Berks County "several steps ahead of other counties in Pennsylvania in addressing the opioid crisis."
Members of the recovery community, helped by treatment programs supported by the county, spoke about their experiences.
Amy, from Easy Does It, said the program "gave me a safe space to live and it taught me how to build relationships."
"I have 14 months clean," said Stirling from Camp Joy. "Camp Joy helped to improve my life more than I thought possible."
Drew, with 42 years of sobriety, summed up his experience, saying, "recovery works."
In other business, the commissioners:
- Adopted a resolution authorizing 2019 budget transfers of $83.800 and 2019 appropriations of $3,208,294.
- Adopted a resolution authorizing the appointment of Brian Kulp as law clerk I – court administration, effective at a salary of $49,000 per year. Kulp replaces Michael Mulvey.
- Authorized the appointment of Ashley Esposito as assistant county solicitor, effective 9/25/2019 at a salary of $48,000 per year. Esposito replaces James Gallagher.
- Authorized the transfer of Jennifer Smeltzer from RN staff nurse to nursing supervisor – Berks Heim, effective 9/18/2019 at salary of $73,000 per year. Smeltzer replaced Kelly Robb, who transferred.
- Authorized the appointment of Josephine Torres-Boykins to the Council on Chemical Abuse board of directors to fill the remainder of a three-year term that expires 2/1/2022.
- Authorized the execution of an addendum to a lease agreement between Robert J. Marrella and John Resheter and the county for 2,540 square feet of office space to be used by Magisterial District Court 23-1-02, Carissa Johnson, for a five-year term, beginning 1/1/2020.
- Authorized Christian Leinbach, chair, to execute a right-of-way to Met-Ed for access to approximately 14 feet along County Welfare Road in Bern Township for replacement of an existing pole, installation of a new pole and installation of three new regulators on the cross braces between the poles.
