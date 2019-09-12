Recovery community thanks Berks commissioners for support

Jim Vasil | 69 News

READING, Pa. - The Berks County commissioners started their weekly meeting Thursday recognizing September as National Recovery Month.

Leaders of several organizations and members of the local recovery community thanked the commissioners for their financial support and other assistance over the past 30 years.

"This is one of my favorite meetings of the year," said Commissioner Christian Leinbach. "It shows us that addiction is not unique to just one group in society. It affects everyone."

Stanley J. Papademetriou, executive director of the Berks County Council on Chemical Abuse (COCA), told the commissioners that, compared to other counties in the state, "Berks County over-gives to treatment programs."

He said, however, that the county likely spends less overall than other counties because Berks' focus on treatment programs costs less than paying for the prisons and social welfare programs needed for addicts not in recovery.

Papademetriou also commended the commissioners for putting Berks County "several steps ahead of other counties in Pennsylvania in addressing the opioid crisis."

Members of the recovery community, helped by treatment programs supported by the county, spoke about their experiences.

Amy, from Easy Does It, said the program "gave me a safe space to live and it taught me how to build relationships."

"I have 14 months clean," said Stirling from Camp Joy. "Camp Joy helped to improve my life more than I thought possible."

Drew, with 42 years of sobriety, summed up his experience, saying, "recovery works."

In other business, the commissioners: