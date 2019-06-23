Red Cross gives update on Berks County flooding recovery
Days after the last raindrop fell in Berks County, the legwork continues. "We do have a lot of people in shock, some just don't know what to do," Red Cross Regional Communications Manager AJ Suero said.
This week, Red Cross officials have assisted about 80 people in Berks County dealing with the aftermath of substantial flooding. "We had reports of some people, up to four feet in their homes," Suero explained.
Some could be without a home for weeks. Others lost just about everything in the storm. Red Cross is now working with the displaced families---providing temporary shelter, and support. "Try to connect them with appropriate resources, so they can recover," Suero said.
Heavy rains also caused flooding at three community pools in Shillington, Wyomissing, and Reading, forcing them to close, for at least a few days.
Blue Marsh Lake also had to close on Thursday due to high water levels.The boat launches re-opened Friday evening, but the swimming area is still off limits.
To top it off, a large sinkhole opened up in the city Thursday evening. One lane is still closed in front of a playground at 11th and Amity Streets.
Suero explained that this type of heavy flooding is on the upswing, especially in Wyomissing and Reading. "A lot of these areas have grounds really saturated with water, and the water has nowhere to run," Suero said.
He is also advising families to keep an emergency kit handy, and always be on the alert. "It's certainly an unexpected event, many people saw the rain come and did not think as bad as it was," Suero said. "Take caution, take heed, and evacuate if needed."
