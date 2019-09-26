Berks

Remembering Chuck Gallagher

READING, Pa. - A familiar face in living rooms across Berks County, a staple at the Reading Eagle newspaper for decades, and on occasion, a spirited actor. Charles ‘Chuck' Gallagher was one of a kind.

He died Wednesday morning and the loss is being felt by the community. Chuck started at the Reading Eagle as a reporter in 1968. He became managing editor 20 years later. He quickly became the face of the paper, appearing on the 69 News Berks Edition in the newsroom to preview the next day's headlines. He inspired his colleagues, including Jason Brudereck, who worked for Chuck as an intern and then as a reporter.

"Chuck was a mentor, a father figure for everyone in the newsroom," Brudereck said. "He was a larger than life character. There was a time when he and I were both involved in community theater at the same time."

One of Chuck's many passions was acting. He appeared in more than 40 area theater productions.

"I knew him from the time I was very young," Michael Leifer said. "(He was a) really talented guy … and he was so great to the community."

In his later years, Chuck returned to TV, hosting a show on BCTV, alongside a group that often included Wyomissing Mayor Fred Levering.

"He was very easy to talk to," Levering said. "I mean, it was pretty much like we were sitting in his living room just shooting the ball about what's going on in the world.

Friends say he'll be remembered for his kindness, devotion and love for this community.

"(He) had a very interesting life," Levering said. "One of the keys of course, is to leave the world a better place than you found it, and he sure as heck can say that."

