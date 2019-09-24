Rep. Houlahan co-authors op-ed about Trump, Ukraine allegations

READING, Pa. - Reading's representative in Congress says she will call for President Trump to be impeached if new allegations against him are true.

Congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan co-authored an op-ed that was released in the Washington Post.

She says she's concerned about the report that Trump pressured Ukraine's leader to investigate presidential candidate Joe Biden while the White House withheld $250 million in aid.

In the op-ed, Houlahan and six other freshmen Democrats say Congress must "find the truth and protect our national security."

They say Congress should consider using all authorities available, including impeachment hearings.

Trump told reporters Monday that he did not put "any pressure" on Ukraine's leader.