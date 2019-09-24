Rep. Houlahan co-authors op-ed about Trump, Ukraine allegations
READING, Pa. - Reading's representative in Congress says she will call for President Trump to be impeached if new allegations against him are true.
Congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan co-authored an op-ed that was released in the Washington Post.
She says she's concerned about the report that Trump pressured Ukraine's leader to investigate presidential candidate Joe Biden while the White House withheld $250 million in aid.
In the op-ed, Houlahan and six other freshmen Democrats say Congress must "find the truth and protect our national security."
They say Congress should consider using all authorities available, including impeachment hearings.
Trump told reporters Monday that he did not put "any pressure" on Ukraine's leader.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
School sent into lockdown by fatal shooting in Pottstown
Law enforcement authorities confirmed Monday that they are investigating a homicide in western Montgomery County, near the border with Berks County.Read More »
- Woman ordered to trial in killing of boyfriend in Reading
- Neighbors react to Pottstown shooting that left 1 man dead
- Rep. Houlahan co-authors op-ed about Trump, Ukraine allegations
- Reading to redo traffic study on intersection of 2nd and Buttonwood streets
- Spring supervisors approve $1.8M for pensions
- 1 injured after SUV hits another in Cumru Township
Latest From The Newsroom
- School sent into lockdown by fatal shooting in Pottstown
- Washington Township woman receives Patriot Day Award for her nonstop volunteering efforts
- Moravian College has five confirmed cases of the mumps
- Police: Man sent threatening text mentioning mass shootings, pipe bombs
- Farmland for sale in Ontelaunee has ties to aviation history
- KidsPeace employee charged in sex assault of a juvenile
- 17 months after fire, Quakertown wants building brought up to code
- Neighbors react to Pottstown shooting that left 1 man dead
- Upper Saucon to develop commercial fire inspection program
- Rep. Houlahan co-authors op-ed about Trump, Ukraine allegations