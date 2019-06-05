Rescued, 3-legged Jack Russell Terrier 'Zeke,' happy in new home

BERN TWP., Pa. - Whatever life gives us or takes away from us, it's all about how we respond.

"I just fell in love with him. He was so cute, so I figured, let's try it," Renee Geiger of Bern Township said.

As for Zeke, a three-legged Jack Russell Terrier formerly known as "Jack," his owner, Geiger, says he's responded by running, maintaining a hunger for life, treats and "sitting pretty" in his new home.

Zeke had been on a rough road.

He arrived at the Animal Rescue League with a serious leg injury in January. His leg had to be removed.

"In the beginning, it was tough," Geiger explained. "He would wake up every couple hours and he would cry and at night I just sat in the living room with him, huddled in a blanket."

But that road eventually led to Renee's loving arms.

"There (are) times when he's out now and he just turns around quick, and he runs to me in the yard, just to have me pick him up," Geiger said. "He wants to be picked up, he wants to be held."

Renee's daughter works for the ARL. That's how she first found out about Zeke. Oh yeah, what about that name change?

"A lot of people don't change names either, and I changed the name because Jack was what he was, what he looked like. Zeke means God strengthens, so I changed it to Zeke, short for Ezekiel."

Strengthening those remaining three legs and, perhaps even more so, his heart.

So if you see Zeke out and about, make sure you have a treat in hand and say, "sit pretty."

But trust, that he won't sit for long.