Rescued, 3-legged Jack Russell Terrier 'Zeke,' happy in new home
BERN TWP., Pa. - Whatever life gives us or takes away from us, it's all about how we respond.
"I just fell in love with him. He was so cute, so I figured, let's try it," Renee Geiger of Bern Township said.
As for Zeke, a three-legged Jack Russell Terrier formerly known as "Jack," his owner, Geiger, says he's responded by running, maintaining a hunger for life, treats and "sitting pretty" in his new home.
Zeke had been on a rough road.
He arrived at the Animal Rescue League with a serious leg injury in January. His leg had to be removed.
"In the beginning, it was tough," Geiger explained. "He would wake up every couple hours and he would cry and at night I just sat in the living room with him, huddled in a blanket."
But that road eventually led to Renee's loving arms.
"There (are) times when he's out now and he just turns around quick, and he runs to me in the yard, just to have me pick him up," Geiger said. "He wants to be picked up, he wants to be held."
Renee's daughter works for the ARL. That's how she first found out about Zeke. Oh yeah, what about that name change?
"A lot of people don't change names either, and I changed the name because Jack was what he was, what he looked like. Zeke means God strengthens, so I changed it to Zeke, short for Ezekiel."
Strengthening those remaining three legs and, perhaps even more so, his heart.
So if you see Zeke out and about, make sure you have a treat in hand and say, "sit pretty."
But trust, that he won't sit for long.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Berks DA warns county residents of jury duty phone scam
The Berks County district attorney's office has a word of warning for the county's residents.Read More »
- Southwest, Boeing sued for deadly plane accident over Berks County
- Rescued, 3-legged Jack Russell Terrier 'Zeke,' happy in new home
- Berks County detectives warn public about 'jury duty scam'
- Track work on Penn Street in Reading frustrating to some
- Lawmaker aims to crack down on Pennsylvania Skill gaming
- Robesonia to receive police coverage from South Heidelberg
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Local woman dies at Dominican Republic hotel days before Md. couple found dead at same hotel
- New Sands Bethlehem owners begin re-branding process, plan to share vision with employees
- 3 charged after Montgomery County DA says they ran gun trafficking organization
- Lawmaker aims to crack down on Pennsylvania Skill gaming
- Man finishing latest cross-country ride after being seriously injured while biking in the Poconos
- Updated Southwest, Boeing sued for deadly plane accident over Berks County
- Updated Rescued, 3-legged Jack Russell Terrier 'Zeke,' happy in new home
- Updated Berks County detectives warn public about 'jury duty scam'
- Updated Couchpota.doh to open restaurant in Bethlehem
- Updated Fight between hikers on Appalachian Trail in Bushkill Township prompts massive police response