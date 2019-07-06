Residents, councilwoman concerned after fireworks blamed for fires in Reading

READING, Pa. - Independence Day fireworks sparked more than excitement in Reading this year.

"They were setting them off in the middle of the streets, near cars, almost like people were waiting to play with danger," City Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz said. "…we were not able to sleep all night."

Fireworks may be to blame for numerous fires, including one at Amanda Stout Elementary School on South 10th Street. Officials say fireworks landed on the roof, leading to damage to a parking garage and several classrooms.

At the corner of North Second and Elm streets, flames shot from the back of a home.

"It was just like a big ball of flame, it was really burning," neighbor Lorraine Godbee said.

Godbee lives just a couple doors down, and while officials are still trying to determine the exact cause of this fire, she has her suspicions.

"There were a lot of fireworks going off, even in the street, around cars," Godbee said, "…people just don't realize and think what could occur."

City Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz agrees. She says ever since Pennsylvania legalized larger-scale consumer grade fireworks, the problem has escalated. City Council passed an ordinance last August banning these types of fireworks.

She says this year was the worst in terms of large fireworks being set off.

"I'm just completely overwhelmed by this type of problem," Goodman-Hinnershitz said, "…I just don't understand how people can have such a lack of sense and self-control over this."

A problem she's looking to tackle with the support of the city, and even more so, the community.

"The community needs to hear this, they need to be part of the solution," Goodman-Hinnershitz said