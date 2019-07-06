Residents, councilwoman concerned after fireworks blamed for fires in Reading
READING, Pa. - Independence Day fireworks sparked more than excitement in Reading this year.
"They were setting them off in the middle of the streets, near cars, almost like people were waiting to play with danger," City Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz said. "…we were not able to sleep all night."
Fireworks may be to blame for numerous fires, including one at Amanda Stout Elementary School on South 10th Street. Officials say fireworks landed on the roof, leading to damage to a parking garage and several classrooms.
At the corner of North Second and Elm streets, flames shot from the back of a home.
"It was just like a big ball of flame, it was really burning," neighbor Lorraine Godbee said.
Godbee lives just a couple doors down, and while officials are still trying to determine the exact cause of this fire, she has her suspicions.
"There were a lot of fireworks going off, even in the street, around cars," Godbee said, "…people just don't realize and think what could occur."
City Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz agrees. She says ever since Pennsylvania legalized larger-scale consumer grade fireworks, the problem has escalated. City Council passed an ordinance last August banning these types of fireworks.
She says this year was the worst in terms of large fireworks being set off.
"I'm just completely overwhelmed by this type of problem," Goodman-Hinnershitz said, "…I just don't understand how people can have such a lack of sense and self-control over this."
A problem she's looking to tackle with the support of the city, and even more so, the community.
"The community needs to hear this, they need to be part of the solution," Goodman-Hinnershitz said
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Bald eagle making recovery strides after accident in Hamburg
A bald eagle could soon be back to soaring in the skies over Berks County, just weeks after a grisly accident.Read More »
- Police arrest man for DUI in Walmart parking lot
- Kutztown Folk Festival enters final weekend
- Residents, councilwoman concerned after fireworks blamed for fires in Reading
- Independence Day fires damage school, homes in Reading
- PHOTOS: 70th annual Kutztown Folk Festival
- Tires break off dump truck, slam into house near Birdsboro
Latest From The Newsroom
- Man captured in Route 309 standoff in Lehigh County
- Breinigsville Fireworks postponed until Sunday
- Early morning garage fire in Hanover Township
- Motorcycle driver killed after crash in Lower Milford Township
- Residents, councilwoman concerned after fireworks blamed for fires in Reading
- Homeowner shoots dog attacking livestock, dog owner cited
- Bald eagle making recovery strides after accident in Hamburg
- Officer exposed to fentanyl while rescuing man who overdosed
- 69News at Sunrise: Copperhead Grille
- Police arrest man for DUI in Walmart parking lot