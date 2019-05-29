Residents react after hail hits Spring Township

SPRING TWP., Pa. - Ashley Koslowski was home with her girlfriend, 2 cats and 2 dogs on Monroe Avenue in Spring Township, when she saw a tornado warning.

"It was frightening," she said. "I really thought this might be one of the times. One of the times an actual tornado comes through."

As the clouds continued to darken, Koslowski grabbed her pets and headed for cover.

"The cats were easy to throw in, but the dogs went kicking and screaming. I had to pry their little feet off the door frame."

Down in the basement, it didn't take long to hear something overhead, but it wasn't a tornado. It was hail.

"It was so loud. I haven't heard anything like that here before," she said. "I was terrified, the dogs were terrified so then of course that makes me even worse."

Minutes away in Robesonia, a viewer named John captured this video as a load of hail pelted his garage. In Wyomissing, a viewer named Olivia found hail nearly the size of a quarter. As for Koslowski, after making it through the storm she has one wish.

"I just hope it doesn't happen again," she said. "That hail was a little too big."