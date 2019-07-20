Residents react after young boy shot in Reading
READING, Pa. - Inside a barber shop on West Oley Street in Reading, the hum of the AC was just one of the sounds that drowned out the events outside.
"We actually seen the after effect 'cuz the music that we play here, we really didn't hear nothing 'til we looked out and seen the commotion and everything," said barber Cristobal Morales.
That commotion included police cars and crime scene tape strewn across the 100 block of the street, after a young boy was shot and barber shop customers' cars became part of the crime scene.
"It's crazy 'cuz they wouldn't let us move our cars. We have clients that left without their cars, they know it was a crime scene now," Morales said.
Police arrived around 3 p.m.
"When we got here, the child was already inbound to the hospital in a personal vehicle," said Capt. Paul Reilly, with the Reading Police Department. "We believe the child was sitting in the vehicle when they were hit."
Those who live and work on the block expressed their concerns.
"I just heard that there was a brief shooting here on my block that I live on and that it was a ten-year-old boy and it's just so sad," said Ashley Caruso.
Caruso, who lives nearby, says she's never had violence like this so close to her doorstep.
"Around this area, yes, like a couple blocks but nothing on this block," Caruso said. "I feel like there's violence like everywhere, but we just have to be concerned and try to keep the peace."
