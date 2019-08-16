Restaurant in Exeter to hold fundraiser for Dawson family

EXETER TWP., Pa. - A restaurant in Berks County will hold a fundraiser for a woman who lost her husband, son and daughter in a car crash in North Carolina.

The Breakfast Hut in Exeter Township will hold a "double-your-check" on Friday, August 30, from 6 a.m. until noon, so if your check is $5, you pay $10, and the difference will be donated.

The money raised will go to Melissa Dawson, whose husband, Bryan, and the couple's two children, Garhett and Kylie, died of injuries they suffered in the crash on August 4.

But that's not all. The restaurant's owners said they will donate all of the money they make that day.

"The other $5 will be going to Melissa Dawson, too, because my husband and I are going to donate the rest of the check, not a percentage, the whole check also," said Tammy Hassan.

The Breakfast Hut is located at 4170 Perkiomen Avenue in Exeter Township.