Retail landscape changing on 5th Street Highway

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - The corridor is changing.

"We're growing very rapidly from an industrial standpoint," President of the Muhlenberg Township Board of Commissioners Mike Malinowski said.

Malinowski says big things are happening along the 5th Street corridor, including the planned demolition of much of the Fairgrounds Square Mall.

Hull Property Group now says it'll apply for a permit to demolish 80% of the building, leaving in place tenants like Boscov's, Burlington, and AMC Theatres.

"We're happy they're moving forward with demoing the mall. I know that takes a lot of work cause there's a lot of stuff they have to do to get the permits to do that," Malinowski said.

Malinowski says there may be other changes not too far down the highway. Penn Plaza is going up for public auction. The Sheriff's Office says the shopping center is going up for sale in July because of non-payment, something the township says could also bring new opportunities.

"That's been a struggle for us to develop that particular property but maybe through this process we can help those businesses too," Malinowski said.

While the future of the property is up in the air, construction crews are deep in the ground working on a minimall across from Target with businesses like Chick-fil-A, Panera Bread and Mod Pizza going up.

"I know you get some complaints about cones and traffic, you know there's a lot of work going on," Malinowski said.

Malinowski says that work is on schedule as far as he knows with some of the businesses expected to open this fall and people in the Muhlenberg Township area are ready for those new spots.

"My school is right here so I know when I come out of school I'll end up coming here, good spot," Giancarlos Caba, a student at Muhlenberg High School said.

"I live close to this area. I mean I don't mind going to the Wyomissing area, but I think it's a great idea to bring a Chick-fil-A out here," another resident said.

The Target shopping center may also see new tenants. A Ross, Five Below and Wine and Spirits shop are being proposed.