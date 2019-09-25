Retired Eagle editor, familiar face to 69 News viewers, dies 69 News Chuck Gallagher taping a segment for 69 News' 5:30 newscast in 2004. [ + - ] 69 News Chuck Gallagher during a 69 News interview in 2015 [ + - ] 69 News L to R: 69 News Asst. News Director Matt Roth; former 69 News reporter Jon Brodsky; Chuck Gallagher; 69 News anchor Wendy Davis; Mike Reinert, 69 News senior account executive and host of "Berks Time Train;" and Bill Mosier, a former 69 News account executive, during a celebration of the Berks Edition's 2nd anniversary on July 24, 1997. [ + - ] 69 News Chuck Gallagher taping a segment for 69 News' 5:30 newscast in 2004. [ + - ] 69 News Chuck Gallagher during a 69 News interview in 2015 [ + - ] 69 News L to R: 69 News Asst. News Director Matt Roth; former 69 News reporter Jon Brodsky; Chuck Gallagher; 69 News anchor Wendy Davis; Mike Reinert, 69 News senior account executive and host of "Berks Time Train;" and Bill Mosier, a former 69 News account executive, during a celebration of the Berks Edition's 2nd anniversary on July 24, 1997. [ + - ]

READING, Pa. - Charles "Chuck" Gallagher, a longtime editor of the Reading Eagle, died Wednesday morning, according to the newspaper, which attributed news of his death to family members. He was 77.

Gallagher started out as a police reporter for the Eagle in 1968. He rose through the ranks, becoming managing editor of the paper 20 years later. He retired as the Eagle's editor in 2008.

"Chuck was the epitome of a time when editors were editors -- when they had the backs of their reporters and did not bow down to politicos, business honchos, or even their own publisher," Reading city Councilwoman Donna Reed, a former Reading Eagle reporter, said in a post on Facebook. "He was a mentor to me."

"From the standpoint as an elected official I could always count on Chuck to be fair and balanced," state Sen. Judy Schwank said on Facebook. "Personally, I just enjoyed knowing Chuck. My condolences to his wonderful wife Ellen and his entire family."

In July 1995, when 69-WFMZ-TV launched its "Berks Edition" newscast, Gallagher became the "face" of the Eagle, previewing the next day's newspaper during a segment that aired each weeknight at 5:30.

Gallagher last appeared on 69 News on March 20, 2019, for a story about the Reading Eagle's bankruptcy. He shared his thoughts on the current state of the print media industry and its future.

"We want people to read the newspaper and think, obviously, that what they're getting is legitimate news, news they can use, and also news to make their lives better," Gallagher told WFMZ's Irene Snyder.

Gallagher also hosted a program on BCTV and participated in local theater and sporting groups.