Jynx, retired Berks sheriff K9, finishes cancer treatment

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - A retired Berks County K9 officer that has been battling cancer received good news Wednesday.

Hope Veterinary Specialists posted on Facebook that Jynx completed his last round of chemotherapy.

Doctors diagnosed him with an aggressive form of cancer earlier this summer. He went through three rounds of chemo, and as of now, his scans don't show any recurrence of the cancer.

Vets said Jynx celebrated his "chemo graduation" with some yummy cookies.

Jynx is the retired partner of fallen Berks County Deputy Sheriff Kyle Pagerly, who was killed in the line of duty in 2011.