Retired K9 partner of fallen Berks deputy battling cancer

READING, Pa. - Just days after another agonizing anniversary, Alecia Pagerly, the widow of Berks County Deputy Sheriff Kyle Pagerly, received heart-breaking news.

"It's already a horrible time of the year for us, so to have this on top of it," she said. "Jynx is like my last piece of Kyle."

That last piece, a part of a past filled with bravery and tragedy, is facing an unfortunate fate.

"Jynx is getting up there, but Jynx is just a hero dog and you just never want to think about it," said Berks County Sheriff Eric Weaknecht.

Now Alecia, daughter Savanna, and countless members of the "family of blue'" in law enforcement are grappling with the diagnosis of retired sheriff's K9 Jynx.

"A couple weeks ago, he started passing out one day, so we took him to the emergency vet and, unfortunately, they found a bleeding mass in his abdomen that was on his spleen," Alecia said.

Veterinarians told Alecia it's an incurable cancer. That has Alecia looking back once again on that fateful day in June 2011, when her husband was shot and killed in the line of duty while trying to capture a fugitive in Albany Township and Jynx showed his bravery.

"He tried to pull Kyle to safety and wasn't able to, but he saved the rest of the guys that was with him that night," she said.

From a tragic night years ago to the symbols of honor and sacrifice that now stand: a K-9 training center in Bern Township, a memorial in front of the Berks County Services Center in downtown Reading, and roadside signs that spark conversation for a girl with still so much to learn about her hero father and his hero partner.

"We're driving down the road and she sees her dad's name, and it's just amazing," Alecia said. "That opens up a dialogue of this is why his name gets to be on a highway."

A family that sacrificed so much is now just asking for one last thing in return.

"If everyone could just pray for him," Alecia said. "That's all we really need."