Rita's extends fundraiser for victims of fatal crash in NC

The Dawson family from left to right: Bryan, Garhett, Melissa and Kylie

ST. LAWRENCE, Pa. - A fundraiser for a Berks County family impacted by a tragedy 500 miles away from home will go on much longer than first planned.

Josh Nowotarski, the owner of the Rita's Italian Ice franchise at 3104 Perkiomen Avenue in St. Lawrence, announced the change of plans for Thursday's event.

"The fundraiser will now go from 12 noon until 10 p.m.," Nowotarski said in a video posted to the store's Facebook page. "We've had an overwhelming response."

The event, which was originally planned to take place from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., will raise money to support the Dawson family in its time of need.

Three members of the family -- Bryan and his two children, Garhett and Kylie -- died of injuries they suffered when their vehicle was hit by an oncoming car in North Carolina on August 4. Melissa Dawson was not seriously injured. The family was on vacation at the time.

Garhett was set to start his senior year at Exeter Township Senior High School later this month; Kylie was an Exeter graduate.

Nowotarski said he's been told by a close friend of the Dawson family to expect upwards of 5,000 people in attendance at the fundraiser, including family members, fellow students, friends, and the school's sports teams.

"So, in the interest of crowd control and traffic safety, we are having the event from 12 to 10, so please come out during the day, whenever you can, just let us know you're there for the fundraiser," Nowotarski said. "That way, everyone is safe and we can try to spread the chaos out a little bit."

Nowotarski said those attending the fundraiser on Thursday can avoid any congestion on Perkiomen Avenue by parking near the bank in the lot of the nearby Antietam Valley Shopping Center at 2902 St. Lawrence Avenue and taking a free shuttle bus to and from Rita's.