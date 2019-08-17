Rita's fundraiser for Dawson family raises thousands

EXETER TWP. Pa. - A fundraiser to support an Exeter Township family involved in a deadly crash has so far brought in thousands of dollars.

The owner of the Rita's in Saint Lawrence said proceeds from water ice sales, raffles, and the dunk tank total more than $6,500.

He said donations are still coming in.

Rita's held a day-long event Wednesday in support of the Dawson family.

Dad Bryan, son Garhett, and daughter Kylie died of injuries they suffered in a crash in North Carolina.