RiverFest expands annual run to include Friday evening

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - A free food and music festival is quickly becoming one of Berks County's premier events.

RiverFest, the annual event at Jim Dietrich Park in Muhlenberg Township, features two stages of music, a beer and wine garden, and 30 food vendors and artisans against the bucolic backdrop of the Schuylkill River.

This year, organizers are adding Friday evening to the fun. From 5 to 9 p.m., visitors can enjoy live music and food in front of the historic Jim Dietrich farmhouse.

Late Night Antics will perform from 5 until 7 p.m., followed by Uncle Jake and the 18 Wheel Gang from 7 until 9 p.m.

The festival will continue Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., featuring the full trail of vendors and wall-to-wall music, including Easy Brother, Black Hat Boris, Mich & Mood Swings, and Go Commando.

There will also be a sanctioned quoiting tournament this year.

The park is located at 4900 Stoudts Ferry Bridge Road.