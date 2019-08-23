RiverFest expands annual run to include Friday evening
Festival continues Saturday and Sunday
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - A free food and music festival is quickly becoming one of Berks County's premier events.
RiverFest, the annual event at Jim Dietrich Park in Muhlenberg Township, features two stages of music, a beer and wine garden, and 30 food vendors and artisans against the bucolic backdrop of the Schuylkill River.
This year, organizers are adding Friday evening to the fun. From 5 to 9 p.m., visitors can enjoy live music and food in front of the historic Jim Dietrich farmhouse.
Late Night Antics will perform from 5 until 7 p.m., followed by Uncle Jake and the 18 Wheel Gang from 7 until 9 p.m.
The festival will continue Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., featuring the full trail of vendors and wall-to-wall music, including Easy Brother, Black Hat Boris, Mich & Mood Swings, and Go Commando.
There will also be a sanctioned quoiting tournament this year.
The park is located at 4900 Stoudts Ferry Bridge Road.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Glen-Gery's parent company acquires Iowa-based brick-maker
The company that owns Berks County-based Glen-Gery Corporation is building on its portfolio of brands.Read More »
- Berks History Center celebrates 150th with pop-up exhibit
- RiverFest expands annual run to include Friday evening
- Northern Berks Regional PD launches 'Operation Safe Kids'
- Taylor Swift's new album, 'Lover,' features surprise cameos
- Penn National gets township's OK for mini-casino near York
- Community mourns Berks woman killed when train struck SUV
Latest From The Newsroom
- Recent funding cut might put centers who employ people with disabilities in jeopardy
- Teen arrested in shooting that injured woman in Allentown
- Woman tried to snatch 4-year-old in Lancaster emergency room, police say
- Community mourns Berks woman killed when train struck SUV
- Reading homicide victim's mom speaks about son's life, death
- Updated Berks History Center celebrates 150th with pop-up exhibit
- Accused serial child molester rejects plea deal for 20 years
- RiverFest expands annual run to include Friday evening
- Emergency responders take part in active shooter drill at LCCC
- Taylor Swift's new album, 'Lover,' features surprise cameos