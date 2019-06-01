Road to recovery will be long for some after Morgantown hit by tornado

MORGANTOWN, Pa. - The road to recovery will be a long one for some in the Morgantown area after a tornado damaged about 100 homes this week.

Volunteers have been working for days to clean up tornado damage from all over the area.

Pipeline workers are spending some time helping the community along Quarry View Drive in Caernarvon Township clean up debris in the days following a tornado with winds of 120 miles per hour.

"Our pipeline runs through Morgantown and we've been out working for a little while and we just wanted to help out anyway we can," Ryan Clift with Precision Pipeline said.

Friday marked the first day since the tornado where clean up and recovery crews aren't working in wet conditions, under the threat of more severe weather.

Homeowner Bill Pyle looked on and wondered when his family of five will be able to return to their home.

"Every room inside has a leak from the roof that was torn about still no power probably gonna be another two or three months," Pyle said.

A representative with Bachman Roofing says the company has already helped more than 200 homeowners and businesses.