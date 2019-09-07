Roadwork to improve intersections on Route 222 in Berks will begin Monday All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Route 222 work set Video

MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. - It's long road ahead for many in Berks County.

Preliminary work to improve intersections on Route 222 in Maidencreek Township is set to start on Monday.

The more than $26 million project will last for years. Plans call for installing two roundabouts-one at the intersection of 222 and Genesis Drive, and another at 222 and Schaeffer Road. Workers will also be widening the intersection at 222 and 73, and adding turning lanes.

"The reason I don't come up this way often is because of traffic, so if the roundabout is up there I'd be happy to come here all the time," Reading resident Maria Barrera said.

"Hopefully it will cut down on the accidents," Fleetwood resident Jan Emerich said.

There have been numerous accidents on these sections of 222, including one in 2008 that claimed the lives of two people on Genesis Drive In 2014.

Another accident involving a tractor trailer in Maidencreek Township killed two people and injured several others.

PennDOT has said the goal of the project is to make the road safer.

"The roundabout further down works pretty well it just took people awhile to get used to it," Fleetwood resident Jim Elliker said.

Eliker is referring to the roundabout at 222 and 662 in Richmond Township. He says he travels Route 222 all the time, so for him, dealing with the construction now is worth the long-term benefits.

"The thing is you make one roundabout it will just create a bottleneck at the next stop site, so having a series of them just makes a lot of sense," Elliker said.