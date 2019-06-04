Robesonia to receive police coverage from South Heidelberg

ROBESONIA, Pa. - Robesonia officials have approved a deal to have South Heidelberg Township police cover the borough. The move comes months after Robesonia voted to dissolve its relationship with the Western Berks Regional Police Department at the end of this year.

One of the big reasons is the cost.

"This year, I think our police budget is $339,000," said Robesonia Mayor Randy Gartner. "The agreement we have with South Heidelberg, we would be paying $281,000, and we would have 24/7 coverage."

South Heidelberg Township officials said they will be bringing on two more police officers to handle the calls, and an additional administrative person.

"This proposal does not impact the taxes for South Heidelberg Township," explained Sean Mckee, with South Heidelberg Township. "For Robesonia, it's actually a decrease in the services that they're paying for in the Western Berks contract."

Robesonia's mayor touched on the borough's relationship with Western Berks police and their desire to go in a different direction.

"I think we had a good relationship with the chief," Gartner said." There's always challenges, especially when you go to negotiations."

The only other borough Western Berks police cover is Wernersville. A borough representative said council will be meeting to discuss three options: signing with South Heidelberg police, getting state police coverage, or creating a new police department.

Robesonia's mayor said the decision to dissolve had to be a joint one to avoid penalties written within the council charter.

"There's certain conditions that would happen if just one borough left, that they would be responsible for, but if it's a joint decision, than that doesn't apply," Gartner explained.