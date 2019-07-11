Route 422 in Amity under water as rain floods parts of Berks

AMITY TWP., Pa. - Route 422 in eastern Berks County looks more like a river as heavy rain has put part of the highway under water.

One of the worst spots is in the area of R&R Games and the former About All Floors showroom in the 500 block of West Benjamin Franklin Highway in Amity Township.

High water flowed over the concrete median like a waterfall from the westbound lanes to the eastbound side of the highway.

Emergency crews are checking out reports of vehicles stuck in the high water.

Emergency dispatchers are also taking calls about flooding elsewhere in Berks County, including Douglass, Perry, and Robeson townships and Robesonia.

"I live on North Church Street in Robesonia and the creek has become a river!" Peg Kiebach said in an email to 69 News.

Flooding has also closed a stretch of Route 61 as well as Route 222 at Pleasant Hill Road.