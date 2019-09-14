Route 422 ramp in Berks finally open ahead of busy weekend
Heading to Reading this weekend for shows, festivals, and food, should be less of a hassle, now that the ramp from Route 422 West to the Penn Street Bridge is open again. It's been closed because of construction for two years.
"It was very difficult to get into the city with the merging of the traffic coming in from ramps, and always seemed to be backed up," Fleetwood resident Holly Fox said.
Fox and her mom often use several back roads to avoid the traffic on Penn Street. She wasn't aware that work on the Penn Street Bridge is winding down, so she and her mom went a little out of their way to attend this weekend's grand opening celebration at Saucony Creek's brewpub at the Franklin Street Station.
"I'm relieved it's done now yeah," Fox's mom, Margaret Zimmerman said.
"We find most of the customers are coming from 422 across the Penn Street Bridge," Vice President of the Saucony Creek's Brewpub, Kirby Powell said. "We do think that access to the bridge is really important."
The pub is celebrating with specials all weekend long. Exeter resident Fred Lenich and his wife say they also took back roads to avoid the Penn Street traffic. Now that the ramp is open and more barriers are gone, this weekend, they had a "go again," seeing "Mama Mia" on stage for the third time at the Santander Performing Arts Center.
"I might be dancing in the aisles I don't know, I really get carried away sometimes," Lenich said, smiling.
Another reason drivers will appreciate the reopened ramp this weekend, for the first time in years.
Reading is hosting a Puerto Rico festival and parade.
"It's gonna be a fun exciting weekend here in Reading," Puerto Rico Festival organizer Angel Figueroa said.
The parade starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday at 11th and Penn streets and the festival will be held at Fifth and Penn streets until 7 p.m.
