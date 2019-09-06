Royals' 2019-20 promotions include Gritty visit, giveaways
Each game will feature food or beverage special
READING, Pa. - There's something "gritty" about the Reading Royals' 2019-20 season.
The Royals unveiled Friday their schedule of promotions for the upcoming season of ECHL hockey at the Santander Arena.
Each game will feature a food or beverage discount, deal or promotion. Fan giveaways will include a a jersey for kids, a team trading card set, a fleece blanket, and a Zamboni piggy bank.
The team previously announced that it will play 30 of its 36 home games on a Friday, Saturday, or Sunday. The schedule also includes a 10:30 a.m. game on Tuesday, January 7, which will also be the team's first-ever Education Day, and a 1 p.m. game on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, January 20.
The Royals will begin the home portion of their regular season on Saturday, October 19, against the Maine Mariners.
A pregame opening night block party on Penn Street will feature a free Downtown Alive concert performance by Cracker, starting at 3 p.m. There will also be games, food and more.
The Royals will be giving away light sticks and schedule magnets, and fans can buy a Royal pretzel at the arena's concession stands for $1.
Some of the season's other promotions include a series of postgame skate sessions, DC Comic Night on November 2; PAW Patrol Night on November 30; Star Wars Night on December 13; Mascot Mania featuring Gritty, the Philadelphia Flyers' mascot, on December 14; a New Year's Eve celebration on December 31; Education Day on January 7; Ladies Night on February 7; Marvel Night on February 22; St. Hattrick's Day on March 13; and Fandemonium/Wall of Honor Night on March 27.
The complete schedule, as provided by the Royals, is as follows:
Opening Night, Sat., Oct. 19 vs. Maine at 7 p.m.:
- Pregame block party starts at 3 p.m., featuring performance by Cracker, games, food and more
- Light stick giveaway for all fans
- $1 Royal pretzels at concession stands
- Schedule magnet giveaway, presented by Deibler Dental
Postgame skate + $1 hot dog, soda, nachos on Sun., Oct. 20 vs. Maine at 4 p.m.:
- First postgame skate of the season, presented by Body Zone
- Kids Club game, presented by Applebee's, Schuylkill Valley Sports and YMCA of Reading and Berks County
- $1 hot dog, $1 soda, $1 nachos
Halloween, Thurs., Oct. 31 vs. Newfoundland at 7 p.m.:
- Costume parade on concourse during intermission
- College ID Night: $5 tickets with valid college ID at box office
- $1 pumpkin beer
- Free bag of candy to first 1,000 kids
DC Comic Night, Fri., Nov. 2 vs. Norfolk at 7 p.m.:
- Batman + Joker appearance
- DC Comic-themed specialty jerseys
- DC puck giveaway
- Superhero-themed candy bag
$1 cotton candy special, Sun., Nov. 3 vs. Adirondack at 4 p.m.:
- $1 cotton candy tub
Wizard Night, Sat., Nov. 9 vs. Wheeling at 7 p.m.:
- $1 butterbeer
- More Wizard-themed fun TBD
Veterans Day game + $1 drafts, Sat., Nov. 16 vs. Wheeling at 7 p.m.:
- Special military jerseys
- $1 draft beers
- Heaven's Thunder band performance
- Postgame photo on the ice
Throwback Night, Fri., Nov. 22 vs. Newfoundland at 7 p.m.:
- '80s/'90s-themed throwback night
- College ID Night: $5 tickets with valid college ID at box office
- Karaoke Night
- $1 popcorn
- Presented by Enersys
Hockey Fights Cancer Night, Sat., Nov. 23 vs. Newfoundland at 7 p.m.:
- American Cancer Society Night
- Hockey Fights Cancer jersey
- Free souvenir cup refills
- Conclusion of Real Men Wear Pink campaign
Princess Night, Sun., Nov. 24 vs. Newfoundland at 4 p.m.:
- Kids Club game, presented by Applebee's, Schuylkill Valley Sports and YMCA of Reading and Berks County
- Princesses at the game
- Free postgame skate presented by Body Zone
- $1 frozen treats
Game Show Night, Fri., Nov. 29 vs. Toledo at 7 p.m.:
- Penny Days (select Lion's Den items will be on sale as "buy one, get one for a penny").
- Pa. Lottery voucher giveaway for fans 18+
- $3 for a hot dog, chips and small soda
- Presented by Pa. Lottery
- Postgame ham shoot, presented by Redner's
PAW Patrol Night, Sat., Nov. 30 vs. Toledo at 7 p.m.:
- PAW Patrol giveaway TBD
- Special Paw Patrol jerseys
- Wiener dog race during intermission
- Kid's report card: Bring by your report card that has an 'A' on it and earn a free kids ticket for a future game
- Small Business Night
- $1 hot dogs
Star Wars Night, Fri., Dec. 13 vs. Brampton at 7 p.m.:
- Character appearance from the movie
- Lightsaber training at the game
- Free souvenir cup refills
Teddy Bear Toss/Affiliation Night/Mascot Mania featuring Gritty, Sat., Dec. 14 vs. Brampton at 7 p.m.:
- Toss bears on the ice after the Royals' first goal
- Plush bear giveaway to first 1,500 fans
- Slapshot invites local mascots, including the Flyers' Gritty to the game
- Affiliation jerseys
- $1 frozen treats
New Year's Celebration, Tues., Dec. 31 vs. Maine at 4 p.m.:
- Balloon drop + New Year's countdown
- New Year's celebration in other countries
- $1 champagne soda
Youth Sports Night, Fri., Jan. 3 vs. Worcester at 7 p.m.:
- Youth sports night
- College ID Night: $5 tickets with valid college ID at box office
- $1 hot chocolate
Craft Beer Night, Sat., Jan. 4 vs. Worcester at 7 p.m.:
- Deibler Dental giveaway (TBD)
- $1 draft craft beers
- Presented by Deibler Dental
Education Day, Tues., Jan. 7 vs. Maine at 10:30 a.m.:
- Kids tickets are $10 (receive free hat, hot dog, soda) | Learn more here
- Educational component for schools that come to the game
- $1 funnel cake sticks
Western Night, Fri., Jan. 10 vs. Wheeling at 7 p.m.:
- Country-western themed game
- $1 chili cheese fries
Fri., Jan. 17 vs. Adirondack at 7 p.m.:
- $1 grape soda
$1 Deal Game, Sun., Jan. 19 vs. Worcester at 4 p.m.:
- $1 hot dog, $1 soda, $1 nachos
MLK Day Game/kids jersey giveaway, Mon., Jan. 20 vs. Worcester at 1 p.m.:
- Kids jersey giveaway
- Return of the traditional MLK Day Game | The kids are off from school
- Educational component on the day of the game for kids
- Kids Club game, presented by Applebee's, Schuylkill Valley Sports and YMCA of Reading and Berks County
Battle Royale Night, Fri., Jan. 24 vs. Newfoundland at 7 p.m.:
- Fortnite tournament
- Dress as your favorite Fortnite character
- Free souvenir cup refills
Pediatric Cancer Night, Sat., Jan. 25 vs. Newfoundland at 7 p.m.:
- Raising pediatric cancer awareness
- Postgame autographs
- Team trading card set giveaway
- $1 cotton candy tub
Ladies Night, Fri., Feb. 7 vs. Atlanta at 7 p.m.:
- Pregame yoga
- College ID Night: $5 tickets with valid college ID at box office
- $1 chocolate/strawberry smoothie
Pink in the Rink with pink ice, Sat., Feb. 8 vs. Wheeling at 7 p.m.:
- Fleece blanket giveaway to the first 1,500 fans
- Breast cancer awareness jerseys
- $1 pink rose draft cider
- Doubleheader: One ticket also gets you admission to the Alvernia women's hockey game at 2 p.m.
Team Photo Night, Sun., Feb. 16 vs. Worcester at 4 p.m.:
- Team photo giveaway
- Kids Club game, presented by Applebee's, Schuylkill Valley Sports and YMCA of Reading and Berks County
- Last free postgame skate of the season, presented by Body Zone
- $1 hot dog, $1 soda, $1 nachos
Fri., Feb. 21 vs. Newfoundland at 7 p.m.:
- $1 frozen treats
- Kid's report card: Bring by your report card that has an 'A' on it and earn a free kids ticket for a future game
Marvel Night, Sat., Feb. 22 vs. Brampton at 7 p.m.:
- Spiderman meet-and-greet
- Special Spiderman jerseys
- Poster giveaway for the first 1,000 fans
- $1 superhero-themed candy bag
Wine Wednesday, Feb. 26 vs. Maine at 7 p.m.:
- Special wine selections
- Free souvenir cup refills
First Responders Night/Battle of the Badges, Sun., Mar. 8 vs. Brampton at 4 p.m.:
- The Reading fire and police departments face-off with the Allentown squads before the game (one ticket gets you admission to both games)
- $1 hot dogs, sodas and nachos
- It's also Mental Health Awareness Night and Faith & Family Night
- Zamboni piggy bank with fire and police colors giveaway
- Heaven's Thunder band performance
- Specialty jerseys
St. Hattrick's Day, Fri., Mar. 13 vs. Norfolk at 7 p.m.:
- If a Royals player records a hat trick at the game, one fan will win $10,000
- College ID Night: $5 tickets with valid college ID at box office
- Cheers with green beers
- Deibler Dental giveaway (TBD)
- Presented by Deibler Dental
Autism Awareness/Scout/Teacher Appreciation Night, Sat., Mar. 14 vs. Norfolk at 7 p.m.:
- Sensory-friendly game, with subdued atmosphere with music and lighting, plus quiet spaces in the arena
- Special autism awareness jerseys
- Scout night at the game
- Teacher appreciation night
- Slapshot puzzle giveaway
- $1 rainbow treat or Dippin' Dots
Champions Night, Sun., Mar. 22 vs. Maine at 4 p.m.:
- Celebrate local champions
- Kids Club game, presented by Applebee's, Schuylkill Valley Sports and YMCA of Reading and Berks County
- Kids Club only postgame skate
- $1 hot dog, soda, nachos
Wine Wednesday, Mar. 25 vs. Worcester at 7 p.m.:
- Special wine selections
- Free souvenir cup refills
Fandemonium/Wall of Honor Night, Fri., Mar. 27 vs. Adirondack at 7 p.m.:
- Jersey off our backs for season ticket holders
- Special Fandemonium jersey
- Royals will honor former goalie Terry Denike to the Diamond Credit Union Wall of Honor
- Terry Denike foam beard giveaway
- $1 draft beers
- Presented by Diamond Credit Union
