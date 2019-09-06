Royals' 2019-20 promotions include Gritty visit, giveaways

Berks

Each game will feature food or beverage special

By:

Posted: Sep 06, 2019 01:03 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 01:06 PM EDT

READING, Pa. - There's something "gritty" about the Reading Royals' 2019-20 season.

The Royals unveiled Friday their schedule of promotions for the upcoming season of ECHL hockey at the Santander Arena.

Each game will feature a food or beverage discount, deal or promotion. Fan giveaways will include a a jersey for kids, a team trading card set, a fleece blanket, and a Zamboni piggy bank.

The team previously announced that it will play 30 of its 36 home games on a Friday, Saturday, or Sunday. The schedule also includes a 10:30 a.m. game on Tuesday, January 7, which will also be the team's first-ever Education Day, and a 1 p.m. game on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, January 20.

The Royals will begin the home portion of their regular season on Saturday, October 19, against the Maine Mariners.

A pregame opening night block party on Penn Street will feature a free Downtown Alive concert performance by Cracker, starting at 3 p.m. There will also be games, food and more.

The Royals will be giving away light sticks and schedule magnets, and fans can buy a Royal pretzel at the arena's concession stands for $1.

Some of the season's other promotions include a series of postgame skate sessions, DC Comic Night on November 2; PAW Patrol Night on November 30; Star Wars Night on December 13; Mascot Mania featuring Gritty, the Philadelphia Flyers' mascot, on December 14; a New Year's Eve celebration on December 31; Education Day on January 7; Ladies Night on February 7; Marvel Night on February 22; St. Hattrick's Day on March 13; and Fandemonium/Wall of Honor Night on March 27.

The complete schedule, as provided by the Royals, is as follows:

Opening Night, Sat., Oct. 19 vs. Maine at 7 p.m.:

  • Pregame block party starts at 3 p.m., featuring performance by Cracker, games, food and more
  • Light stick giveaway for all fans
  • $1 Royal pretzels at concession stands
  • Schedule magnet giveaway, presented by Deibler Dental

Postgame skate + $1 hot dog, soda, nachos on Sun., Oct. 20 vs. Maine at 4 p.m.:

  • First postgame skate of the season, presented by Body Zone
  • Kids Club game, presented by Applebee's, Schuylkill Valley Sports and YMCA of Reading and Berks County
  • $1 hot dog, $1 soda, $1 nachos

Halloween, Thurs., Oct. 31 vs. Newfoundland at 7 p.m.:

  • Costume parade on concourse during intermission
  • College ID Night: $5 tickets with valid college ID at box office
  • $1 pumpkin beer
  • Free bag of candy to first 1,000 kids

DC Comic Night, Fri., Nov. 2 vs. Norfolk at 7 p.m.:

  • Batman + Joker appearance
  • DC Comic-themed specialty jerseys
  • DC puck giveaway
  • Superhero-themed candy bag

$1 cotton candy special, Sun., Nov. 3 vs. Adirondack at 4 p.m.:

  • $1 cotton candy tub

Wizard Night, Sat., Nov. 9 vs. Wheeling at 7 p.m.:

  • $1 butterbeer
  • More Wizard-themed fun TBD

Veterans Day game + $1 drafts, Sat., Nov. 16 vs. Wheeling at 7 p.m.:

  • Special military jerseys
  • $1 draft beers
  • Heaven's Thunder band performance
  • Postgame photo on the ice

Throwback Night, Fri., Nov. 22 vs. Newfoundland at 7 p.m.:

  • '80s/'90s-themed throwback night
  • College ID Night: $5 tickets with valid college ID at box office
  • Karaoke Night
  • $1 popcorn
  • Presented by Enersys

Hockey Fights Cancer Night, Sat., Nov. 23 vs. Newfoundland at 7 p.m.:

  • American Cancer Society Night
  • Hockey Fights Cancer jersey
  • Free souvenir cup refills
  • Conclusion of Real Men Wear Pink campaign

Princess Night, Sun., Nov. 24 vs. Newfoundland at 4 p.m.:

  • Kids Club game, presented by Applebee's, Schuylkill Valley Sports and YMCA of Reading and Berks County
  • Princesses at the game
  • Free postgame skate presented by Body Zone
  • $1 frozen treats

Game Show Night, Fri., Nov. 29 vs. Toledo at 7 p.m.:

  • Penny Days (select Lion's Den items will be on sale as "buy one, get one for a penny").
  • Pa. Lottery voucher giveaway for fans 18+
  • $3 for a hot dog, chips and small soda
  • Presented by Pa. Lottery
  • Postgame ham shoot, presented by Redner's

PAW Patrol Night, Sat., Nov. 30 vs. Toledo at 7 p.m.:

  • PAW Patrol giveaway TBD
  • Special Paw Patrol jerseys
  • Wiener dog race during intermission
  • Kid's report card: Bring by your report card that has an 'A' on it and earn a free kids ticket for a future game
  • Small Business Night
  • $1 hot dogs

Star Wars Night, Fri., Dec. 13 vs. Brampton at 7 p.m.:

  • Character appearance from the movie
  • Lightsaber training at the game
  • Free souvenir cup refills

Teddy Bear Toss/Affiliation Night/Mascot Mania featuring Gritty, Sat., Dec. 14 vs. Brampton at 7 p.m.:

  • Toss bears on the ice after the Royals' first goal
  • Plush bear giveaway to first 1,500 fans
  • Slapshot invites local mascots, including the Flyers' Gritty to the game
  • Affiliation jerseys
  • $1 frozen treats

New Year's Celebration, Tues., Dec. 31 vs. Maine at 4 p.m.:

  • Balloon drop + New Year's countdown
  • New Year's celebration in other countries
  • $1 champagne soda

Youth Sports Night, Fri., Jan. 3 vs. Worcester at 7 p.m.:

  • Youth sports night
  • College ID Night: $5 tickets with valid college ID at box office
  • $1 hot chocolate

Craft Beer Night, Sat., Jan. 4 vs. Worcester at 7 p.m.:

  • Deibler Dental giveaway (TBD)
  • $1 draft craft beers
  • Presented by Deibler Dental

Education Day, Tues., Jan. 7 vs. Maine at 10:30 a.m.:

  • Kids tickets are $10 (receive free hat, hot dog, soda) | Learn more here
  • Educational component for schools that come to the game
  • $1 funnel cake sticks

Western Night, Fri., Jan. 10 vs. Wheeling at 7 p.m.:

  • Country-western themed game
  • $1 chili cheese fries

Fri., Jan. 17 vs. Adirondack at 7 p.m.:

  • $1 grape soda

$1 Deal Game, Sun., Jan. 19 vs. Worcester at 4 p.m.:

  • $1 hot dog, $1 soda, $1 nachos

MLK Day Game/kids jersey giveaway, Mon., Jan. 20 vs. Worcester at 1 p.m.:

  • Kids jersey giveaway
  • Return of the traditional MLK Day Game | The kids are off from school
  • Educational component on the day of the game for kids
  • Kids Club game, presented by Applebee's, Schuylkill Valley Sports and YMCA of Reading and Berks County

Battle Royale Night, Fri., Jan. 24 vs. Newfoundland at 7 p.m.:

  • Fortnite tournament
  • Dress as your favorite Fortnite character
  • Free souvenir cup refills

Pediatric Cancer Night, Sat., Jan. 25 vs. Newfoundland at 7 p.m.:

  • Raising pediatric cancer awareness
  • Postgame autographs
  • Team trading card set giveaway
  • $1 cotton candy tub

Ladies Night, Fri., Feb. 7 vs. Atlanta at 7 p.m.:

  • Pregame yoga
  • College ID Night: $5 tickets with valid college ID at box office
  • $1 chocolate/strawberry smoothie

Pink in the Rink with pink ice, Sat., Feb. 8 vs. Wheeling at 7 p.m.:

  • Fleece blanket giveaway to the first 1,500 fans
  • Breast cancer awareness jerseys
  • $1 pink rose draft cider
  • Doubleheader: One ticket also gets you admission to the Alvernia women's hockey game at 2 p.m.

Team Photo Night, Sun., Feb. 16 vs. Worcester at 4 p.m.:

  • Team photo giveaway
  • Kids Club game, presented by Applebee's, Schuylkill Valley Sports and YMCA of Reading and Berks County
  • Last free postgame skate of the season, presented by Body Zone
  • $1 hot dog, $1 soda, $1 nachos

Fri., Feb. 21 vs. Newfoundland at 7 p.m.:

  • $1 frozen treats
  • Kid's report card: Bring by your report card that has an 'A' on it and earn a free kids ticket for a future game

Marvel Night, Sat., Feb. 22 vs. Brampton at 7 p.m.:

  • Spiderman meet-and-greet
  • Special Spiderman jerseys
  • Poster giveaway for the first 1,000 fans
  • $1 superhero-themed candy bag

Wine Wednesday, Feb. 26 vs. Maine at 7 p.m.:

  • Special wine selections
  • Free souvenir cup refills

First Responders Night/Battle of the Badges, Sun., Mar. 8 vs. Brampton at 4 p.m.:

  • The Reading fire and police departments face-off with the Allentown squads before the game (one ticket gets you admission to both games)
  • $1 hot dogs, sodas and nachos
  • It's also Mental Health Awareness Night and Faith & Family Night
  • Zamboni piggy bank with fire and police colors giveaway
  • Heaven's Thunder band performance
  • Specialty jerseys

St. Hattrick's Day, Fri., Mar. 13 vs. Norfolk at 7 p.m.:

  • If a Royals player records a hat trick at the game, one fan will win $10,000
  • College ID Night: $5 tickets with valid college ID at box office
  • Cheers with green beers
  • Deibler Dental giveaway (TBD)
  • Presented by Deibler Dental

Autism Awareness/Scout/Teacher Appreciation Night, Sat., Mar. 14 vs. Norfolk at 7 p.m.:

  • Sensory-friendly game, with subdued atmosphere with music and lighting, plus quiet spaces in the arena
  • Special autism awareness jerseys
  • Scout night at the game
  • Teacher appreciation night
  • Slapshot puzzle giveaway
  • $1 rainbow treat or Dippin' Dots

Champions Night, Sun., Mar. 22 vs. Maine at 4 p.m.:

  • Celebrate local champions
  • Kids Club game, presented by Applebee's, Schuylkill Valley Sports and YMCA of Reading and Berks County
  • Kids Club only postgame skate
  • $1 hot dog, soda, nachos

Wine Wednesday, Mar. 25 vs. Worcester at 7 p.m.:

  • Special wine selections
  • Free souvenir cup refills

Fandemonium/Wall of Honor Night, Fri., Mar. 27 vs. Adirondack at 7 p.m.:

  • Jersey off our backs for season ticket holders
  • Special Fandemonium jersey
  • Royals will honor former goalie Terry Denike to the Diamond Credit Union Wall of Honor
  • Terry Denike foam beard giveaway
  • $1 draft beers
  • Presented by Diamond Credit Union

