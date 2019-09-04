Royals: Fans will find game tickets, parking more affordable

READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals are taking additional steps to "restore the roar" during its upcoming season of ECHL hockey.

The team announced Wednesday an adjustment in parking rates and a modification to its walk-up ticket prices.

Specifically, the Royals said they have made their ticket prices more affordable for the 2019-20 season, with tickets starting at $11. The team has also done away with its game-day price increase on all tickets.

Also new for the upcoming season is the Royals' 5-game mini plan, which begins with opening night on October 19. The plan includes a meal for every game, a Royals hat, an exclusive fan experience, an autographed team picture, and a guaranteed giveaway for each of the five games.

As for parking, the Reading Parking Authority has adjusted its rates at various garages and lots in center city, starting with a fee of $2 per car to park in the garage at South Fourth and Cherry streets.

The rates go up from there, with fans paying as much as $12 to park across the street from the Santander Arena, in either the metered lot at Seventh and Penn streets or the DoubleTree Hotel garage.

The parking rates will begin two hours before the puck is set to drop.

Parking for season ticket holders will start at $54 for the season.

Fans attending the Royals' preseason game on Friday, October 4, can park for free in the South Penn garage. Admission to the game will also be free with the donation of a canned food item for the Helping Harvest food bank.